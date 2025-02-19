Influenza continues to spread rapidly in Maine, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases last week, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine recorded 2,028 cases of influenza for the week ending Feb. 15, the highest so far in the 2024-25 flu season, and about double the number of weekly cases Maine reported three weeks earlier. Flu season runs from October to May, and while the peak of the season can vary, February is often a month that Maine will experience the highest numbers of new infections.

Related Reported flu cases in Maine double over 2 weeks

For the previous week, ending Feb. 8, the Maine CDC reported 1,916 cases.

Hospitalizations for influenza have also climbed, with 145 last week, and 711 total hospitalizations for the season.

Most of the state is considered to be in the “moderate” to “high” category for influenza cases, with Piscataquis and Washington counties in the “very high” category. About 90% of influenza activity is the Influenza A strain, and the remaining 10% is Influenza B.

There have not been any recorded human cases of bird flu in Maine and no reported domesticated animal cases in 2025. However, Maine has had some cases of bird flu reported in wild animals, and state officials have warned people with chickens, ducks or other domesticated birds to take precautions.

Advertisement

Related More avian flu found in wild birds in Maine as state urges precautions

Federal data lags state data by one week, but according to the most recent U.S. CDC data, Maine and much of the nation is considered to have “very high” levels of flu, with the only exceptions being some Great Plains states and Western states, including Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

The flu is circulating at the same time as other respiratory illnesses.

Maine is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 in wastewater, down from “very high” in late January. RSV and norovirus were also reportedly circulating at high levels in Maine this winter, although there is not a robust data tracking of those viruses.

The best way to prevent influenza is to get a flu shot, and it is not too late to get vaccinated. Many places offer flu shots, including primary care offices, pharmacies and other health care settings. Public health experts say to take other measures to prevent illness and the spread of flu, such as frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and avoiding crowded, indoor gatherings.

Influenza symptoms include fever and chills, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, fatigue and a runny nose.

Copy the Story Link