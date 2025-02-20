On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the South Portland Historical Society will offer a presentation on the South Portland-built clipper ship Snow Squall. The lecture will be held in the Casco Bay Room of the South Portland Community Center and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Using the Snow Squall as his departure point, the society’s I will discuss a variety of topics connected to clipper ships.

At least four clipper ships were built in South Portland (Cape Elizabeth at the time). The Snow Squall was built at the Cornelius Butler shipyard on Turner’s Island in 1851. Today the Snow Squall is the only remaining American-built clipper ship. She was abandoned in the Falkland Islands in 1864 after she ran aground trying to negotiate a passage around the infamous Cape Horn. The Snow Squall’s hull was incorporated into a jetty on the shore of Stanley’s Harbor in the Falklands until a group of maritime historians and archeologists, based out of South Portland, salvaged the ship’s bow section in the 1980s.

The recovered bow was brought back to Maine where it is currently on exhibit at the Maine Maritime Museum. The history of the ship and the subsequent effort to recover part of her hull is documented in the book “Snow Squall: The Last American Clipper” written by Nicholas Dean.

The era of the clipper ship was brief, running from roughly 1845 to 1855. In that short period, shipbuilders crafted the fastest and, arguably, most beautiful sailing ships ever built. I will share information about what made a clipper ship different from other sailing vessels and how their design evolved. Audience members will learn how clippers sailed to every corner of the globe negotiating horrific gales, contrary winds and disobedient sailors. On some occasions clipper ships even had to fight or outrun pirates.

The clipper’s role in the China tea trade also will be discussed. American merchants, such as the Forbes family, made impressive profits from the quick transport of tea from China to U.S. markets. The clippers were also essential to bringing people and supplies from the United States East Coast to San Francisco following the discovery of gold in California in 1849.

Individuals on the East Coast wanted to get to the California gold fields as quickly as possible in the hopes of striking it rich. The clippers offered the quickest passage even though the voyage to California required sailing around South America’s dreaded Cape Horn. In 1851, when gold was discovered in Australia, the clipper ships serviced the route from England to Australia.

Audience members will learn how crew members were acquired for voyages in the 19th century and about the hierarchy of officers and crew members. Some captains and mates were known as “bullies” and pushed their crews and their ships to the edge of their capacities in the interest of record-setting voyages.

The discussion will also focus on the routes these ships sailed and the pride their captains and owners took in racing their vessels around the world. During the Civil War, clippers and other Northern merchant ships, faced the danger of Confederate commerce raiders. The Snow Squall, for example, outran and escaped the Confederate raider CSS Tuscaloosa.

The South Portland Historical Society hopes you will join us in the Casco Bay Room at the South Portland Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is free for current society members, or $20 for non-members. Annual family memberships will be available for $25 at the lecture. Please arrive early if you wish to join. The lecture is brought to you with the generous financial support of Bristol Seafoods with the assistance of Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution.

For more information, the society can be reached at 767-7299 or by email at sphistory04106@gmail.com.

Seth Goldstein is the development director of the South Portland Historical Society and also serves as the director of the society’s museum at Bug Light Park.

