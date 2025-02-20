Jessica Tomasetti posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, leading Albany to a 56-40 win over Maine in an America East women’s basketball game Thursday in Orono.
The Black Bears (12-14, 7-6 America East) were held to 31% shooting overall and 18% (5 for 28) from 3-point range in their fourth straight loss.
Caroline Dotsey led Maine with 14 points.
Albany improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in America East.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.