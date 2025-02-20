Jessica Tomasetti posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, leading Albany to a 56-40 win over Maine in an America East women’s basketball game Thursday in Orono.

The Black Bears (12-14, 7-6 America East) were held to 31% shooting overall and 18% (5 for 28) from 3-point range in their fourth straight loss.

Caroline Dotsey led Maine with 14 points.

Albany improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in America East.

