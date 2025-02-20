Authors/Writing

March 1

Maine horror author panel: Featuring editor Kathleen Silva and authors E.M. Roy, Marisca Pichette and Nicole Lynn, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Film

Feb. 20

“Sarafina!” (1992): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“The Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. RSVP by emailing nglibrary@newgloucester.com.

Feb. 21

“Venom: The Last Dance” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 22

“Wicked” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 25

“The Order” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 27

“Overboard” (1987): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 28

“A Real Pain” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Feb. 20

Lost Canyon Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Feb. 21

Christie Ray Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

“Women in Music, The Influencers”: USM faculty concert, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 22

Preston and Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Andrew McManus: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 23

Toby McAllister: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Off the Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Feb. 26

Blue Steel Express: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Feb. 27

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Brian and Al: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Feb. 28

Inside Wants Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Wind Ensemble Chamber Winds and Percussion: Student Ensemble series, 7 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$10. usm.maine.edu/music

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

The Big Deal: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 1

Phil ‘n the Blanks: Noon, Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Bonny Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

DJ Royale: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 2

“Valentine’s Day with Callie Brennan and Laura Kargul”: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

JD Ross: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater/Dance

Feb. 21-March 2

“The Birds”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Wednesday, additional show 10 a.m. Feb. 28, Russell Hall, USM campus, 24 University Way, Gorham. $18, $14 staff and alumni, $12 seniors, $8 students. Feb. 27 is pay-what-you-can. usm.maine.edu/theatre

Feb. 28-March9

“I Hate Hamlet”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $28, $26 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

