Freeport Community Services is hosting its 21st annual Freeze Out on Friday to raise funds and awareness about food and fuel security in Freeport and Pownal.

The Freeze Out is from noon to 4 p.m. at seven locations: Royal River Natural Foods, Bow Street Market, Shaw’s in Freeport, Freeport First Parish Church, Maine Beer Company, Short Stop in Pownal and at Freeport Community Services. Volunteers and FCS staff will be standing outside to collect donations. The goal is to raise $21,000.

Freeport Community Services is experiencing a steady increase in people seeking food and fuel assistance. The cost-of-living increases and reduction in federal supports mean more people are in need. At the same time, income is not keeping up with inflation for many of the organization’s clients, while many have fixed incomes.

“Many people are definitely struggling,” said Sarah Lundin, FCS executive director. “We are continually seeing new faces at FCS — people seeking assistance who did not need before.”

FCS’ Carol Kaplan Fuel Fund is in high demand this winter. FCS has processed 97 requests for assistance, with many months left to go in the season, compared to 85 requests in all of 2023-24. Last year, the FCS Food Pantry saw an increase of 33% over the year before, and the demand is continuing to increase this year.

“We are asking our neighbors to come together and give what then can to help everyone in Freeport and Pownal stay warm and fed,” Lundin said.

Freeport Community Services is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to enrich lives, connect neighbors and help those in need in Freeport and Pownal. FCS is located at 53 Depot St.

