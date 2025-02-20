When I began serving in the Legislature and started writing this column, my goal was to focus on state issues impacting folks here in Biddeford. I did not want to focus on political drama in Washington, DC. Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that we have no choice but to pay attention to what is happening at the federal level, because it’s hurting people right here at home.

Thousands of federal workers, including Mainers, have been either illegally or at least unethically fired or furloughed, with no legitimate rationale stated, over the last few weeks. Funding for projects and grants already approved by Congress (which, according to our Constitution, has the power of the purse) has been either frozen or put into limbo, creating great uncertainty for the individuals, businesses and organizations in Maine that rely on these funds.

But let’s set aside the legal and moral arguments against these actions for a moment. I’d like to zero in on how this is impacting Maine.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced it would cap its grant payments for indirect costs, even for grants already awarded. If this goes through, organizations like the University of New England, which employs many people for the groundbreaking research it conducts in Biddeford, will have difficulty affording equipment, utilities and support staff. This will grind their work to a halt, and people could be laid off.

Cutting aid for farmers will hurt the operations of Maine’s small farms and result in higher grocery prices, something working people and seniors don’t need right now. And freezing LIHEAP funds during a cold and stormy winter puts low-income Mainers ,including many folks on fixed incomes who worked all their lives, at significant risk.

Some of the cuts have been justified as an effort to eliminate what Trump, Musk and company call DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives. This term has been used so often that it is beginning to lose meaning. First of all, folks using this justification should have to explain exactly what concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion they object to. Second, their assertions about DEI in the context of these programs aren’t true.

They’re making these assertions to deflect from the fact that these cuts hurt real people, including many who supported the president.

A similar deflection is found in justifications to destroy the U.S. Agency for International Development, one of the premier examples of American diplomacy worldwide. Not only does shutting down USAID hurt millions of people around the world who rely on this aid, but it also hurts American businesses, because American products are purchased by the program (the U.S. government wasn’t making the food and medicine itself!). The damage includes Maine businesses and nonprofits.

Does shutting down USAID solve any problems with the federal budget? The answer to that question is no. These funds are a drop in the bucket.

The gutting of federal government services will have a negative ripple effect across Maine and the rest of the country. Let’s say the Trump administration succeeds in eliminating the federal Department of Education. This would eliminate wide swaths of federal funds for programs like Head Start, public Pre-K and a significant portion of special education. This means more would need to be funded at the state and local level, where there are fewer resources. This guarantees two things: cuts to important programs that serve our neighbors and significant increases in property taxes, which we can’t afford.

I strongly believe that the government can achieve at scale what private charity cannot: perform essential services and provide a safety net for people in our communities. Countless public servants in the federal government and beyond have worked hard for years to provide these services. They ensure that older Mainers receive their Social Security checks. They help defend our nation by working at the Shipyard in Kittery. They ensure our safety when we travel from the Jetport for work or to visit family. These workers deserve better.

Can government services be improved to work better for people? Always. But the slash-and-burn approach taken by the current administration does the opposite.

I urge folks to contact our federal Congressional delegation and demand that they act to hold those in power accountable and restore these services. If this continues, our jobs at the state and local level will be exponentially more difficult.

Rep. Marc Malon is serving his second term in the Maine House, representing a portion of Biddeford. He serves as a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and the Housing and Economic Development Committee. He can be reached via email at marc.malon@legislature.maine.gov.

