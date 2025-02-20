Shea Buckley, Liam Clark and Josh Neal also recorded two goals and two assists as York ended its regular season with a 9-1 win over Greely at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

The Wildcats (13-5) also got goals from Brett Aceto, Bronson Eldredge and Lucas Kumin. Maclean Douris’ shutout bid was spoiled by Jack Noone of Greely (3-14-1) with 4:30 remaining.

