You might be scratching your head, wondering why we here at The Mainely Dog even associate with people who don’t like dogs. But hey, sometimes it happens. Maybe it’s a relative you have no choice about including, a guest of a guest who’s still traumatized from a run-in with a barky chihuahua, or a dear friend who watched Cujo when they were too young and never quite recovered. Whatever the reason, it’s good for dog lovers to remember that fear or discomfort around dogs is real and can come from all sorts of experiences. Just as we’d want others to respect our feelings, it’s important to honor theirs as well.

Why do people fear or dislike dogs?

Some people have had negative experiences, like being bitten, chased or knocked down. Others may have grown up in households where pets weren’t allowed, or some simply aren’t accustomed to dogs’ behaviors. In some cases, cultural differences play a role in how people perceive dogs. Whatever the reason, it’s important to show understanding and consideration for their feelings.

Why do dogs react to fear or anxiety?

Dogs are highly perceptive to human behavior, and they easily sense fear or anxiety. When they encounter an upset human, some dogs become more curious, while others might get protective or nervous themselves. This can escalate the situation, especially with excitable or anxious dogs. The key is to manage the environment so both parties feel safe and comfortable.

Now let’s get into our advice. Here’s how to prepare your home, your dog and your guests for a comfortable visit.

Establish boundaries and safe spaces

If your dog is crate trained, set up a cozy, quiet spot away from the main gathering area. This gives your dog a retreat and reassures guests that they won’t have any surprise interactions. At the same time, designate dog-free zones in your home to give your guests areas where they can feel fully comfortable and relaxed. Use a gate to mark these spaces and commit to keeping your dog out, ensuring both your guest and your pet have their own peaceful areas.

Get plenty of exercise before a guest arrive

A tired dog is a calm and happy dog. Before your guests arrive, give your dog a good workout, whether it’s a long walk, a hike, playtime/daycare session, or even mental and sensory enrichment activities like puzzle games or treat balls. This will all help burn off excess energy that a new person in the house could otherwise activate.

Take out the vacuum for a second round

Even if your guest isn’t afraid of dogs, they likely don’t want fur on their clothes. Vacuum thoroughly before they arrive, and use your furniture attachment to go over finer details. Consider using air purifiers to reduce allergens, as some guests may be sensitive to pet dander, even if visiting for a few hours. As an extra thoughtful gesture, keep a few mini lint rollers on hand to make them feel more comfortable and pick up any stray hairs before they leave.

Training for calm

If your dog is an incorrigible jumper or tends to get overly excited, reinforce and practice basic commands like “sit,” “stay,” and “place” in the days before your guests arrive. Reward calm behavior so your dog learns to stay relaxed around visitors.

Leash etiquette

To control your dog’s movements during initial introductions, keep them on a short leash, or in another room. This helps manage interactions and makes guests feel more at ease, minimizing unwanted contact between your dog and visitors as everyone first gets settled.

Extra considerations for overnight guests

If your guest is staying overnight, give them a heads-up about your dog’s routine—such as morning barking or preferred sleeping spots. Let them know what to expect and provide earplugs if needed. Keep your dog’s sleeping area far from the guest’s room, and make sure you have plenty of treats on hand to reward your dog for good behavior.

Final thoughts

Navigating visits with guests who aren’t fond of dogs requires a little extra planning but can be done smoothly with empathy and preparation. By creating a welcoming environment for both your guest and your dog, you show respect for everyone’s boundaries while maintaining harmony in your home. And perhaps, with the right approach, your guest might even give your furry friend a few pats, or at the very least, appreciate your thoughtfulness to a fellow human.

Kayla Cavallaro and Alexis Ott are co-owners of The Mainely Dog in Falmouth and Portland. They offer personalized daycare, boarding, grooming and enrichment options. For more information about programming visit themainelydog.com.

