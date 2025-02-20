A Kittery day care is closing its doors for good after a carbon monoxide leak hospitalized at least 11 people.

The owner of Building Blocks Learning Center on Route 236 announced through her attorneys Thursday that she doesn’t plan to reopen the facility.

“I deeply regret the incident that occurred and the impact it has had on the families, children, and staff who have trusted me for their care,” Alaina Kelley said in a written statement. “The safety and well-being of our children and team has always been our highest priority, and we are devastated that this event has occurred.”

Related Kittery day care had no carbon monoxide detectors before poisoning

Kelley said she will continue working with her attorney and law enforcement to investigate the poisoning and “hold those responsible for the safety shortcomings that led to this exposure accountable.”

The day care didn’t have carbon monoxide detectors, according to a report from the state fire marshal’s office. That report also pointed to a dozen other code violations, including missing emergency lights outside one of the building’s bathrooms, “no fire extinguishers throughout the day care space,” and compatibility problems between parts of the fire alarm system in different areas of the space.

In a letter to parents obtained by the Press Herald, Kelley said the state should not have given Building Blocks a license if there were violations.

State law requires every child care facility to be equipped with both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. In Maine, local code enforcement officers, the state fire marshal’s office and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services are all responsible for inspecting different elements of a new child care center. A Kittery town official and spokesperson from DHHS confirmed that the fire marshal’s office is responsible for enforcing requirements related to carbon monoxide detectors.

The fire marshal’s inspection came after the facility’s 27 children and 10 staff members evacuated last week when staff smelled an odor and saw children and adults becoming dizzy and nauseous. The gas came from a propane-powered concrete saw which was being operated improperly next door, in the same building, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Copy the Story Link