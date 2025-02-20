I am responding to Erwin Rupert’s Feb. 14 letter in the Press Herald (“Protest encampment at Bowdoin or slumber party?“).

Rather than quibbling over the definition of “encampment,” I want to address the actions of the Bowdoin undergraduates who occupied the Smith Union for five days. Their act of courage cannot be minimized, whether their sacrifice is of a physical or psychological nature. I was proud to stand outside the building on Saturday along with many others representing various groups, including Jewish Voices for Peace and Veterans for Peace. What united us all was a shared sense of outrage at what our government is perpetrating in support of ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Recent events have only intensified the sense of disbelief and horror at what is being contemplated.

The students showed their commitment to holding to account the institutions that passively enable our misguided foreign policy. Drawing parallels with student-led protests against the apartheid regime in South Africa is apt, with the exception that in the current situation we are directly involved in providing the munitions used to destroy a people and their homes. These students have earned their place in one of America’s most prestigious colleges, and their willingness to jeopardize their status on moral grounds is a lesson for us all.

There are many important issues that need our action today. Threats to global and domestic health, climate policy and foreign relations are all looming. We must all get up off the couch and take action inspired by these students.

John Devlin

Cape Elizabeth

