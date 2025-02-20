I was an early childhood teacher for 40-plus years. I taught teachers at UNE while serving as the director of the UNE children’s center. I founded Cocoons Day School in Kennebunk. I’m extraordinarily worried about the future of early childhood education in Maine.

The average child care teacher in Maine earns an hourly wage of only $15. The average McDonald’s line worker earns an hourly wage of $16. If Maine does not financially support Maine child care teachers, by maintaining grants allocated with the bill L.D. 210, teachers will hemorrhage from the profession. They cannot afford to take a cut in their salary.

Without teachers, state-mandated student-teacher ratios cannot be met, forcing child care centers to either cut enrollment or close. Seventy-four percent of Maine children live in families where both parents work. Twenty-four percent of Maine children live in single-parent families. Without child care, parents cannot go to work, creating an even bigger employee shortage for businesses and services.

Early childhood teachers lay the foundation for children’s development during the most critical period of brain development. Whenever early intervention is not implemented, the cost of these services in public school increases by tens of thousands of dollars per child.

A newly implemented Maine licensing program, Rising Stars, has admirably addressed the need for more accountability in early childhood centers. In reality, however, the state cannot hold early childhood educators to higher standards while cutting their funding.

Supporting early childhood educators makes financial sense for every Mainer.

Sandra Nadeau

Kennebunk

