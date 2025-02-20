JD Davison scored 26 points, Jay Scrubb added 19, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Maine Celtics extended their winning streak to eight games with a 104-97 comeback win over the Indiana Mad Ants in an NBA G League game Thursday in Indianapolis.

Tristan Enaruna chipped in with 15 points for Maine, which outscored Indiana 32-19 in the fourth quarter.

It was the first of nine straight road games for the Celtics, who play the Memphis Hustle on Sunday. Maine’s next home game is March 20 against the Osceola Magic.

Quenton Jackson led Indiana with 25 points.

