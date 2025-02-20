A Maine lawmaker is defending a widely circulated social media post that includes photos of a Maine high school athlete and was followed by another criticizing the state’s policy allowing transgender students to compete in school sports.

Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, said Wednesday that she has no intention of removing the post or the photos despite a request to do so from House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford.

“This is an issue that is pertinent to all Mainers, but especially Maine girls, who should be able to expect a level playing field and right now they don’t have that,” Libby said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s absolutely unfair to female athletes who work hard every day to compete in their respective sports and who have to compete against male athletes.”

Fecteau provided a written statement Wednesday criticizing Libby’s post.

“Politicians have long abided by the standard of not using children to score political points,” Fecteau said. “All kids, including transgender students, deserve better than to be used as political fodder for internet bullies. Kids should be able to focus on being kids. They shouldn’t have to worry about a politician sharing images of them online without their consent.”

Libby posted on her official Facebook page Monday about a high school athlete who won a girls’ track championship last weekend and who Libby said competed as a boy last year. She included photos and referred to the student by first name but did not use a last name.

She followed up by criticizing state officials’ decision to continue allowing transgender athletes to compete in Maine high school sports despite President Donald Trump’s executive order that trans athletes should be banned from all sports. “Male athletes competing against female athletes erases women and the significant accomplishments they have achieved in sports,” she said.

Her original post had generated more than 44,000 comments as of Wednesday afternoon and was shared more than 8,000 times. While some commenters agreed that athletes born as biological boys should not compete in girls’ sports, others criticized Libby for posting photos and said the post makes the student vulnerable to bullying or harassment.

Asked if she could have effectively targeted the athlete and put them in harm’s way, Libby said the policies of the Maine Principals’ Association, which oversees high school sports, are putting female athletes at risk for harm.

“It’s not fair to Maine female athletes to have to compete against male athletes,” she said. “Frankly, it’s outrageous and that’s the focus here.”

Fecteau said in his written statement that Libby’s views do not represent the majority in the State House.

“Most leaders in the Maine Legislature support LGBTQ+ Mainers,” he added. “I’m one of those leaders. I see you and I stand with you. You deserve to be your true self at home, at school, and when participating in sports.” Libby said Wednesday that she had not talked with the athlete or the athlete’s family. She said multiple people acquainted with the athlete had told her that they were familiar with the athlete competing as a male last year, and now as a female. The Press Herald was not able to contact the student’s family Wednesday. House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, said in a statement Wednesday night that he is “disappointed that the policies of the radical left have put children in the center of an extremely heated political debate. … The victims here are girls who have lost their opportunity to compete fairly in athletics with other girls.” Related Kennebunk residents ask school board to ban transgender athletes Faulkingham did not immediately respond to a follow up question sent via text message asking if he believes the post should be taken down or if he has asked Libby to do so. The post reflects a broader debate in Maine and around the country about transgender athletes, especially in light of the executive order from Trump. In Kennebunk, two residents recently approached the school board to ban transgender athletes from sports, a request that drew pushback from other residents.

Rep. Richard Campbell, R-Orrington, has also introduced a bill, LD 233, that would prohibit schools that receive state funding from allowing a person assigned male at birth from participating in female sports. The bill is one of several that Libby expects to address the topic this legislative session.

Maine expanded athletic opportunities for transgender students last spring when the Maine Principals’ Association updated its policies to align with the Maine Human Rights Act. The new policy allows transgender student athletes to compete either on the team that aligns with their sex assigned at birth or the one aligned with their gender identity, but not both. How to handle those requests is left up to schools. Following Trump’s executive order, Mike Burnham, executive director of the Interscholastic Division at the principals’ association, cited the state law this month when saying the organization would not change its policies at this time. “The Maine Principals’ Association will continue to follow the law as it pertains to gender identity,” Burnham said in a statement on behalf of the association. “Should the law change, we will adjust our policy to adhere to those changes.”

