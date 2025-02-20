Maine jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first half but couldn’t hang on and lost 79-68 to Albany in an America East men’s basketball game Thursday in Albany, New York.

Justin Neely scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Albany (14-13, 6-6 America East). Amar’e Marshall added 18 points and Byron Joshua scored 12.

AJ Lopez scored 17 points and Christopher Mantis added 13 for Maine (16-11, 8-4), which suffered its second straight loss. Jaden Clayton added 10 points and seven assists, while Quinn Burns had 10 points and six rebounds.

