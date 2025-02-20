Scarborough’s Carter Blanche, 23, goes up for a basket making it for an and one during the Class AA South boys basketball semifinal game against South Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
Windham’s Creighty Dickson goes up for a shot against Portland’s Loic Ramazani during Class AA North semifinal action at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Madison’s Raegan Cowan drives to the hoop over Dirigo’s Emily Woods during a Class C South girls basketball semifinal game on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Mustangs’ Bingham Abbott looks to score while being defended by Bulldogs’ Ethan Linkletter, 12, and Jacob Linkletter in the Class C boys semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Morgan Petrucci, left, and Emma Vining, right, of Forest Hills try to take the ball away from Charli Apodaca of St. Dominic during Thursday’s semifinal game. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Mt. Abram’s Bryce Wilcox dribbles past Hall-Dale’s Greyson Cary in the Class C boys semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Pine Tree Academy’s Maddie Verrill works inside against Valley defender Brianna Mills. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Edward Little celebrates after beating Cheverus, 47-44 in a Class AA North semifinal on Thursday in Portland. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Hall-Dale’s Jade Graham fights through Winthrop defenders for a shot in the C South girls semifinal game at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Thornton Academy’s Ryan Camire goes up for a shot while being guarded by Bonny Eagle’s Brody Taylor. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
Raegan Cowan and members of the Madison girls basketball team react in the final seconds against Dirigo during a Class C South girls basketball semifinal game on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.