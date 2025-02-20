To purchase these or other tournament photos, visit our photo store.

Scarborough’s Carter Blanche, 23, goes up for a basket making it for an and one during the Class AA South boys basketball semifinal game against South Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald

Windham’s Creighty Dickson goes up for a shot against Portland’s Loic Ramazani during Class AA North semifinal action at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

Madison’s Raegan Cowan drives to the hoop over Dirigo’s Emily Woods during a Class C South girls basketball semifinal game on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Mustangs’ Bingham Abbott looks to score while being defended by Bulldogs’ Ethan Linkletter, 12, and Jacob Linkletter in the Class C boys semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday.  Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Morgan Petrucci, left, and Emma Vining, right, of Forest Hills try to take the ball away from Charli Apodaca of St. Dominic during Thursday’s semifinal game. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Mt. Abram’s Bryce Wilcox dribbles past Hall-Dale’s Greyson Cary in the Class C boys semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Pine Tree Academy’s Maddie Verrill works inside against Valley defender Brianna Mills. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Edward Little celebrates after beating Cheverus, 47-44 in a Class AA North semifinal on Thursday in Portland. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

Hall-Dale’s Jade Graham fights through Winthrop defenders for a shot in the C South girls semifinal game at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Thornton Academy’s Ryan Camire goes up for a shot while being guarded by Bonny Eagle’s Brody Taylor. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald

Raegan Cowan and members of the Madison girls basketball team react in the final seconds against Dirigo during a Class C South girls basketball semifinal game on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

