Westbrook Vietnamese restaurant Phoever Maine will move later this year to outer Congress Street, in the space of the former Anania’s.

The owners of Phoever Maine have bought the building at 1227 Congress St., which was Anania’s deli, pizzeria and convenience store since 1973 until the owners chose to retire last fall, closing the business and putting the property up for sale.

Phoever Maine owners were not available to answer more detailed questions about their plans for the space, where they hope to relocate by the summer. The restaurant opened at 100 Larrabee Road in Westbrook in 2013.

The restaurant’s lease, equipment and 1,741-square-foot, 66-seat space are currently for sale for $125,000.

