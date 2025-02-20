Discovering what excites and motivates students can be a game-changer in education, boosting engagement, academic performance, and overall well-being. This month, Biddeford High School hosted “Passion Classes,” a special day filled with a unique curriculum designed to help students explore new hobbies and interests while fostering meaningful connections with teachers.

For one day, teachers stepped outside their traditional subjects to share something they are passionate about — whether it’s a life skill, creative hobby, or unique interest. Students were given the opportunity to choose three sessions throughout the day, selecting from a wide range of engaging topics. Some sessions focused on practical life skills, such as making sushi, homemade pasta, or pancakes, while others introduced students to weightlifting techniques or the basics of sourdough baking. Creativity took center stage in sessions on knitting and crocheting, embroidery, and candle-making, while other offerings helped students develop social-emotional skills through communication workshops, meditation, and even mapmaking. For those looking for something fun and interactive, options included trivia, chess, and even a session on planning the perfect Disney trip.

This initiative aligns with the growing focus on social-emotional learning (SEL), which encourages students to explore their passions, develop confidence, and build a sense of purpose. Finding one’s passion in high school can lead to greater motivation, more substantial learning outcomes, and even help shape future career choices. Just as importantly, these Passion Classes create opportunities for students to connect with teachers in new ways, discovering shared interests that can strengthen relationships beyond the classroom. Last year’s event was a huge success, with students forming meaningful bonds with teachers over common hobbies — relationships that continued to grow throughout the school year and contributed to a more positive and supportive learning environment.

“Passions fuel curiosity and drive learning in ways traditional instruction sometimes cannot,” said Martha Jacques, Biddeford High School principal. “When students have a reason to build skills — whether it’s reading, math, or problem-solving — because they need those skills to go further in something they love, they become more engaged and invested in their learning.”

The creative classes reflect the school’s commitment to connect with one another and continuously foster a sense of belonging for students and staff. While strong relationships are forged in the classrooms each day, Biddeford High School works to elevate these efforts with school-wide co-curricular activities aimed at supporting its core values of Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability, and Empathy. These opportunities are called “PRIDE Days.”

