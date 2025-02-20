The South Portland boys basketball team hoped to deliver a quick knockout blow Thursday evening.

Mission accomplished.

The second-seeded Red Riots conceded the first basket of the game to third-seeded Scarborough in a Class AA South semifinal at Cross Insurance Arena. Then, South Portland erupted for 18 straight points.

South Portland was up 24-7 after one quarter, led 38-19 at halftime and never looked back en route to a 63-45 victory.

The Red Riots (15-5) placed three players in double figures as they advanced to the regional final against No. 1 Thornton Academy or No. 4 Bonny Eagle at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Cross Arena.

“We hoped we’d get off to a good start because (Scarborough) can really shoot,” said South Portland coach Kevin Millington. “They’re a good team with some really good players who can shoot. We wanted to get control of the game and we hit some shots early, which helped.”

Advertisement

Scarborough (9-11) lost twice to South Portland in the regular season but hoped for a different result. Those hopes were dashed quickly.

After a basket from Carter Blanche 27 seconds into the game, the Red Riots ran away with it.

Gabe Jackson and Tom Maloji made consecutive 3-pointers to set the tone. Darius Johnson capped the run with seven straight points, including a putback dunk, to make it 18-2.

“That dunk gave my team energy, the fans energy, myself energy,” said Johnson, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. “It felt amazing.”

Five quick points from Adam Fitzgerald got Scarborough going, but a 3 from Carmine Soucy just before the horn made it 24-7 after one quarter.

The Red Storm settled in after that but couldn’t cut into their big deficit. A driving layup from Manny Hidalgo (15 points, six assists) in the waning seconds of the first half sent the Red Riots to the locker room up, 38-19.

Advertisement

“We really wanted to have a good start and we did, and that carried us throughout the game,” Hidalgo said. “Everybody came out and knocked down shots.”

Jackson, who had just three points in the first half, scored 13 in the third quarter as South Portland led by as many as 27 before taking a 58-33 advantage to the fourth.

“(Getting to the regional final) means a lot,” Johnson said. “It feels great to play on this court, and we want to keep this going.”

Adam Fitzgerald scored 17 points and Blanche added 15 for the Red Storm.

“(South Portland) shot the ball extremely well,” said Scarborough coach Phil Conley. “Credit to them, they made their shots early. They’ve been a tough matchup all year for us.

“I’m proud of my kids. We lost seven seniors last year and Spencer Booth, our 6-11 big, transferred. No one expected us to get this far, but the guys battled for me. Now we know what we need to work on to get ready for next year.”

Copy the Story Link