Sen. Susan Collins said Thursday she will vote against Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Collins, who has been seen a potential Republican swing vote on Trump nominees, pointed to “recent personnel actions” at the Department of Justice, including a questionnaire sent to agents about their investigations and recent resignations of career prosecutors “who felt they were being instructed to act in a manner inconsistent with their ethical obligations.”

She also cited the potential for legal action against FBI employees and agents in the field driven by politics. Patel published an enemies list of federal workers he accused of being “a dangerous threat to democracy.”

“In this context, there is a compelling need for an FBI Director who is decidedly apolitical,” Collins said in a written statement. “While Mr. Patel has had 16 years of dedicated public service, his time over the past four years has been characterized by high profile and aggressive political activity.

“Mr. Patel has made numerous politically charged statements in his book and elsewhere discrediting the work of the FBI, the very institution he has been nominated to lead. These statements, in conjunction with the questionnaire sent to thousands of FBI employees, cast doubt on Mr. Patel’s ability to advance the FBI’s law enforcement mission in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation.

“While I strongly support efforts to ensure all federal employees perform their responsibilities ethically and in accordance with the law, Mr. Patel’s recent political profile undermines his ability to serve in the apolitical role of Director of the FBI. Therefore, I will vote against his nomination.”

Advertisement

The Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote on Patel’s nomination Thursday. Patel’s nomination was endorsed by a 12-10 vote of the Judiciary Committee and is expected to be confirmed by the Republican-held Senate.

Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, has not yet announced his position.

Collins previously voted against Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, for defense secretary, but her vote wasn’t needed for him to win confirmation. It would take four Republican senators to break with Trump for a nominee to be rejected.

Collins has provided crucial support to two of Trump’s other nominees — Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as health secretary and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence director.

Collins has said she usually gives presidents of both parties latitude to build the team they want.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link