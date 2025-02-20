Popular South Portland restaurant Taj Indian Cuisine is opening a bar and restaurant on Silver Street this spring, in the former home of The North Point.

Taj owner Sai Guntaka said he has partnered with Taj Beverage Director Jim Baldi on the new venue, called Silver Street by Taj, which they aim to open sometime in April.

The 1,000-square foot space in Old Port can seat 30-40 customers, Guntaka said, including about 11 seats at the bar. Silver Street by Taj will be open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Guntaka said the menu isn’t exclusively Indian, and will offer a variety of finger foods — such a charcuterie board, egg rolls and Taj’s samosas — along with some full entrees. The food features some fusion elements, like tacos using housemade corn tortillas filled with Indian-spiced chicken and salsas, as well as some Indian-influenced panini.

Desserts will include crème brûlée and chocolate mousse. Baldi is developing the cocktail program with Taj head bartender Cody Brann (also of Mash Tun), who will be Silver Street’s beverage director. The bar will also serve wine and local beer, including a brew made specifically for Silver Street by Oxbow Brewing Company.

Silver Street by Taj will be dine-in only. Guntaka said the venue won’t be a “tourist trap,” and that he and Baldi aim to draw in Mainers as well as hospitality industry workers.

“It’s going to be a great date-night spot, and perfect for locals,” Guntaka said. “We’re excited to be part of Portland now.”

