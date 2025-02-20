Thursday’s slate of Class C and Class D South semifinals in Augusta included the Mt. Abram boys beating Hall-Dale, the Monmouth boys rolling past Madison, the Hall-Dale girls ousting Winthrop, the Madison girls beating Dirigo, the Valley girls blowing out Pine Tree Academy and the St. Dom’s girls winning against Forest Hills.

