Class C and Class D semifinal games took place in Bangor on Thursday. The top-seeded Schenck boys defeated fourth-seeded Bangor Christian and second-seeded Katahdin boys beat third seeded Central Aroostook in D North semifinals. The Mattanawacook girls rallied past Dexter and Penobscot Valley rolled over Calais to set up a C North final showdown, and in C North boys, Madawska downed Calais and Mattanawcook beat Fort Kent.

