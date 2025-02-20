Thursday’s Class AA semifinal action included Windham rallying to beat Portland and Edward Little squeezing out a victory over No. 1 Cheverus in the North, and in the South region, South Portland routing Scarborough and Bonny Eagle knocking off top-seeded Thornton Academy.

