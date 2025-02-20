Two big box stores are closing their doors in the Midcoast, along with hundreds of their counterparts across Maine and the U.S.

Joann Fabrics will shutter three of its five Maine stores, including Topsham, Waterville and Auburn. It isn’t clear how long they will remain open as the stores’ liquidation process proceeds. Portland and Bangor locations will stay open. Nationwide, the arts-and-crafts retailer is closing 500 of its 800 stores.

Joann Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month. According to court filings through Kroll, a financial and risk advisory firm, Joann received court approval on Feb. 14 to the majority of its locations.

“We anticipate the store closures to occur over the next few months, although some stores may close within a short or longer period of time,” said Amanda Hayes, Joann’s director of corporate communications and engagement. “This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, customers and the communities we serve.”

Another retail giant, Big Lots, is closing stores as well. Big Lots put up several locations for sale in Maine last month, including Brunswick, Augusta and Farmington. All offers were due no later than Feb. 17, according to a press release from Boston-based retail investment firm Gordon Brothers Retail Partners.

On Jan. 2, Big Lots entered into an asset purchase agreement with Gordon Brother Retail Partners to enable Variety Wholesalers, Inc. to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores. The company plans to operate under the Big Lots brand and up to two distribution centers, but it’s unclear which stores will remain open.

According to Joann’s restructuring website, Joann stores are open with joann.com shipping orders, and team members receive pay and benefits as the company continues its evaluation.

