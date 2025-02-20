Casco soup, chili, chowder supper – Saturday, Feb. 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Meal includes salads, breads and desserts. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Feb. 22, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free monthly blood pressure checks.

Scarborough haddock chowder luncheon – Saturday, March 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Haddock chowder, crackers, dessert and drink. $12, $4 children.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, March 1, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. All proceeds are used to maintain the original one-room White Rock School House. $10, $5 under age 12.

Free community meal – Saturday, March 1, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Westbrook-Gorham Rotary sponsored for Read Across America Week. Free children’s books for all ages courtesy of Altrua of Portland. Pulled pork and macaroni and cheese. Kids menu with chicken nuggets, cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese and Uncrustables.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, March 1, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, a variety of casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5. All-you-can-eat.

