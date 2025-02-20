The Windham’s boys basketball team was deadly from the outside in the first half of its Class AA North semifinal Thursday against Portland.

In the second half, the Eagles got the job done near the rim.

The end result is another trip to the regional final.

Senior Tyrie James scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, in the first half as second-seeded Windham, the reigning state champion, opened a nine-point lead. The Eagles then turned aside multiple Portland comeback efforts in a 65-56 victory.

James finished with 23 points as Windham (16-4) advanced to take on No. 4 Edward Little at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.

“We realized this could be our last game together and I feel like that really helped push us through,” said James. “We want to keep enjoying the time we have together.”

Advertisement

James came out sizzling for Windham, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and adding a layup for eight points in less than three minutes, but eight points from Cordell Jones helped third-seeded Portland (10-10) take a 17-14 lead after one quarter.

The Eagles tied the game on a 3-pointer from Colin Janvrin, and after they went in front to stay on a layup from Creighty Dickson, James capped a 13-0 surge with a layup and a 3-pointer.

A Lucas LeGage 3-pointer pulled the Bulldogs within five at 26-21, but James made his fourth and fifth 3s of the half to produce a 33-24 lead at the break.

Related Have high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning by subscribing to the Varsity Maine Newsletter

Portland got as close as six in the third quarter, but Conor Janvrin hit a 3 and Dickson made a layup to put Windham up 14. A James putback at the horn made it 48-35 with eight minutes to go.

The Bulldogs made a run to start the fourth quarter, as Maddox Meas drove for a layup, Jones hit a jumper, and Alex Martin sank a free throw, but James answered with a layup.

Advertisement

On three occasions down the stretch, Portland pulled within seven, but a layup from Joseph Blige and late foul shots from Braycen Freese and Moody slammed the door.

“We knew that nothing would come easily today,” said Moody, who had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. “We knew it would be a dogfight and it certainly was, but we came out with brotherhood and we did it.”

Dickson added 12 points and Conor Janvrin finished with nine.

“We trust our five guys on the court and we think they’re all threats,” said Windham coach Chad Pulkkinen. “Now we have one more day together to prepare for the regional final.”

LeGage scored 14 points, while Jones and Meas each had 12 for the Bulldogs.

“We did everything we could possibly do, but (Windham’s) a solid team.” said longtime Portland coach Joe Russo.

“I’m disappointed we’re not moving on, but from where we started this year to our effort today, I’m very proud of the guys.”

Copy the Story Link