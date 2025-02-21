A Berwick man is in critical condition after being trapped in his car, which had rolled over on Interstate 95 in Kittery early Friday morning.

Kristopher Robidas-Adams, 48, was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital after the crash, according to state police. Troopers responded near mile marker two just after midnight where they found his vehicle, a gold Buick sedan, upside down and blocking the left and middle southbound lanes.

The driver was trapped inside until first responders were able to extract him from the vehicle and provide medical aid. All southbound lanes of the turnpike in the area were closed for about two hours while authorities responded.

It is unclear what caused the single-vehicle crash, and Maine State Police said it is still under investigation.

