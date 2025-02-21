FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Three Days in June,” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

2. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

3. “Things Don’t Break on Their Own,” by Sarah Easter Collins (Crown)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

5. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

6. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

8. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Onyx Storm,” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

Paperback

1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

3. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

4. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

5. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

7. “The Night Watchmen,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

8. “Martyr,” by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf)

9. “Kantika,” by Elizabeth Graver (Metropolitan Books)

10. “Deep End,” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House LLC)

2. “What Time is Noon,” by Chip Leighton (Countryman Press)

3. “The Sirens’ Call,” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

4. “Want,” by Gillian Anderson (Abrams Press)

5. “The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care,” by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale)

6. “The Wide, Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday)

7. “How We Learn to Be Brave,” by Marian Edgar Budde (Avery)

8. “Memorial Days,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

9. “The Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

10. “Source Code,” by Bill Gates (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “How to Love,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press)

2. “Birds of Maine Field Guide,” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)

3. “All the Beauty in the World,” by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster)

4. “These Precious Days,” by Anne Patchett (Harper Perennial)

5. “Southern Maine Trails,” by Jill McMahon (Outdoor Movement Project)

6. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

7. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

8. “AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast,” by Carey Michael Kish (Appalachian Mountain Club)

9. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

10. “Maine’ Favorite Birds,” by Jeffrey Wells & Allison Childs Wells (Down East Books)

—Nonesuch Books & More

