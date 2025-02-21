The Biddeford girls basketball team started strong and ended stronger, and in the process made some history.

Ayla Lagasse scored 15 points, and fourth-seeded Biddeford defeated No. 3 and defending champion Oceanside, 62-38, in the Class B South final at the Portland Expo on Friday afternoon.

It’ll be the first state championship appearance for the Tigers (16-5), who also got 13 points from Gabriella Silva and 10 from Jordyn Crump.

Oceanside (15-6) was led by 15 points from Aubrianna Hoose. The Mariners trailed 27-19 at the half, but were down only 30-24 in the third when Crump sat with her fourth foul with 5:01 to go. After Oceanside got the next two points, Biddeford got the following 14, putting the game out of reach.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link