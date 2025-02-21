The embattled Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority has selected a new executive director, who will take over March 3, the authority’s Board of Directors announced Friday morning.

Daniel Stevenson will replace Steve Levesque, who served as interim executive director after former director Kristine Logan resigned in October.

Before his MRRA assignment, Stevenson served as the Westbrook Economic Development Director and the Biddeford Economic Development Director for seven years in each position. His earlier career was spent with the Maine State government at the Department of Economic and Community Development, and he has been long active with the Economic Development Council of Maine, the Maine Real Estate and Development Association (MEREDA), and the Maine Municipal Association Legislative Policy Committee.

He takes the helm six months after a disastrous chemical spill at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, which MRRA has been responsible for redeveloping.

Logan resigned one month after revelations of inspection deficiencies at Hangar 4, the site of an accidental discharge of 1,450 gallons of toxic aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) mixed with 50,000 gallons of water in August. The spill and communication that followed from MRRA officials sparked outrage among residents and public officials.

Related Inspection revelations prompt calls for Brunswick Landing chief to step down

Since October, Levesque has reckoned with the expensive task of cleaning up the Brunswick Executive Airport. Costs and ongoing monitoring of private drinking wells have amounted to over $781,000 so far, with the insurance payout received covering just $250,000.

Advertisement

Related Insurance claim will only cover a fraction of the Brunswick spill costs

Requests for help from the state and Federal Aviation Administration are still pending. Uncertainty about how the cleanup could be funded has mounted with the Trump Administration’s funding freezes across federal agencies..

Stevenson hopes to hit the ground running, leveraging his experience in economic and community development, land use, environmental management and real estate development.

“I am thrilled to join MRRA and build on its redevelopment success, strengthening our role as a key economic driver for the region and state,” Stevenson said in a news release. “I look forward to working alongside the team at MRRA and local community leaders to seize immediate opportunities and plan for long-term growth and resilience.”

Herman “Nick” Nichols, chair of the MRRA Board of Trustees, emphasized his trust in Stevenson’s skills in working with the public, local communities and stakeholders.

“We had a very competitive and impressive slate of candidates and believe that Dan has the requisite experience, compassion and enthusiasm to continue to move the redevelopment of the former Navy base forward,” Nichols said.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link