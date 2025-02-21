Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 2/24 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall
Mon. 2/24 5 p.m. School Board Town Hall
Tue. 2/25 6:30 p.m. School Budget Workshop CEHS
Tue. 2/25 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 2/27 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Zoom, Town Hall
South Portland
Mon. 2/24 5:30 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Water Resource
Mon. 2/24 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Wed. 2/26 6 p.m. Housing Authority Housing Authority
Wed. 2/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 2/27 5 p.m. Harbor Commissioners Workshop Portland Fish Pier
Thu. 2/27 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission Zoom, City Hall
