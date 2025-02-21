Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  2/24  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  2/24  5 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall

Tue.  2/25  6:30 p.m.  School Budget Workshop  CEHS

Tue.  2/25  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  2/27  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Zoom, Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  2/24  5:30 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory  Water Resource

Mon.  2/24  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Wed.  2/26  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  Housing Authority

Wed.  2/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  2/27  5 p.m.  Harbor Commissioners Workshop  Portland Fish Pier

Thu.  2/27  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  Zoom, City Hall

