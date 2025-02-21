Watch the tides of Casco Bay ebb and flow from this stately home on a 1.22-acre lot in a coveted Cumberland Foreside setting, with a deeded right-of-way to Broad Cove.

The 5,200 square foot, custom-built, shingle style home exudes curb appeal, and contains an interior layout that is easily tailored to a variety of lifestyles. The open concept kitchen space features a lovely eat-in area awash in morning sun, which opens to a family room with a wood burning fireplace, built-ins, beautiful southern exposure and views of Broad Cove. The cooking area features new Dekton countertops, stunning white cabinets and high-end appliances.

Through the butler’s pantry you arrive in a formal dining room, which has been re-imagined as a billiards room with new French doors opening to a new Ipe wood deck overlooking the pool area. A sunken living room with a gas fireplace and a beautiful office encased with windows complete this end of the home.

Upstairs, four bedrooms include a luxurious primary suite with new French doors to a balcony above the pool. A large bath and walk-in closet customized by California Closets complete the suite. Down the hall, two bedrooms share a direct entry bath, and an additional en suite bedroom provides a comfortable retreat. A fully unfinished basement is ready to be customized as needed.

Outside, beautiful grounds bask in sunlight all day long, with a peaceful pool area integrated seamlessly with the house, and

a propane fire pit in the backyard welcoming visitors. Over the three-car garage is a bonus room, featuring pine floors and a second wood burning fireplace.

A short drive to Cumberland Center, Yarmouth Village, and downtown Portland, 6 Ebb Tide offers the good life without compromise.

71 Chets Way is represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.