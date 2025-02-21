The stars heated up. They kept hitting clutch shots, and so did their teammates.

The result? The Class A South boys basketball final between No. 1 Noble and No. 2 Falmouth on Friday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland was a thriller that went to the wire.

Falmouth, with some unlikely shot-makers in the final minute, won 56-53. Jaxon Cameron gave Falmouth its final margin by making two free throws with 8.3 seconds to play.

Noble senior standout Jamier Rose got a good look at a right-wing 3-pointer to force overtime but was a touch long, hitting the back of the rim.

No. 2 Falmouth (18-3) claimed its third Class A South title in the last four seasons and will look for its first state title since 2015 on Friday at the Augusta Civic Center against North champion Messalonskee (18-2).

Falmouth senior standouts Davis Mann and Billy Birks each scored 17 points. Rose and his top senior running mate, Bryce Guitard, scored 24 and 20 points, respectively.

Advertisement

Falmouth’s Ezra Hamlin made the biggest shot, though. He got an open look at the top of the key, and despite being an inside player who had four points, he took a 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of Noble 6-foot-7 center Andrew Marzoli and swished it for a 50-48 lead with 1:03 to play.

After a defensive stop, Falmouth reserve David Graiver (six points) scored inside.

Rose and Birks traded two free throws, and then Guitard hit a 3-pointer to cut Falmouth’s lead to 54-53 with 10.6 seconds to play.

In two regular-season games, both teams won at home, Noble taking a 54-52 victory and Falmouth winning 54-51. Like Friday night, the losing team in each game had the ball at the end but missed a shot at the buzzer.

Noble (18-3) lost in the regional final for the second consecutive year. The Knights have never won a regional basketball title and were a doormat in Class A and AA for decades before the emergence of Rose and Guitard, who were both four-year starters.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link