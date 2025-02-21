<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The York boys basketball team defeated top-seeded Medomak Valley 50-40 to win the Class B South regional title on Friday in Portland. The Biddeford girls beat Oceanside 62-38 to win the Class B South regional title.

