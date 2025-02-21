I cannot believe that Sen. Susan Collins would support two of the most unqualified and incompetent individuals, Tulsi Gabbard for our National Intelligence Agency and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services. It is beyond my comprehension. Sen. Collins prides herself on being independent. I believe she is a Trump enabler and needs to be voted out of office.

Ron Paquette
Biddeford

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles