The Maine Sports Hall of Fame, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to honoring legends, leaders and student-athletes who have made Maine a better state through sport, is proud in partnership with Portland Press Herald to present our 2025 Student-Athlete Symposium.
Join us for a virtual symposium on Monday, March 10, 9-10:30 a.m. The conversation with be moderated by Maine Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director, Bill Green and feature Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, founder of Portland Hearts of Pine, as a keynote speaker. This purpose-powered program will develop self-awareness that allows student-athletes to realize their potential on and off the field. Topics include: college prep, career development, and community servitude.
Lynn Hersey
Smith College, head basketball coach
Bobby Wilder
Tennessee Tech, head football coach
Joanne P. McCallie
Former Duke Women’s head basketball coach
Jack Cosgrove
Colby College, head football coach
On the student-athlete scholarship panel:
Danielle Emerson
Biddeford, Plymouth State
Nick Laughlin
Cape Elizabeth, UMaine
Amber Bretton
Gorham, UConn
Isaac Rainer
Mattanawcook, Clark University
