The Maine Sports Hall of Fame, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to honoring legends, leaders and student-athletes who have made Maine a better state through sport, is proud in partnership with Portland Press Herald to present our 2025 Student-Athlete Symposium.

Join us for a virtual symposium on Monday, March 10, 9-10:30 a.m. The conversation with be moderated by Maine Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director, Bill Green and feature Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, founder of Portland Hearts of Pine, as a keynote speaker. This purpose-powered program will develop self-awareness that allows student-athletes to realize their potential on and off the field. Topics include: college prep, career development, and community servitude.



On the coaches panel:



Lynn Hersey Smith College, head basketball coach Bobby Wilder

Tennessee Tech, head football coach Joanne P. McCallie

Former Duke Women’s head basketball coach Jack Cosgrove

Colby College, head football coach

On the student-athlete scholarship panel:

Danielle Emerson

Biddeford, Plymouth State Nick Laughlin

Cape Elizabeth, UMaine Amber Bretton

Gorham, UConn Isaac Rainer

Mattanawcook, Clark University

