The superintendent of a southern Maine school district where a transgender student-athlete has become a target of conservative outrage across the country sent a letter Friday to the school community offering support.

Jeffrey Porter, superintendent of the Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district, also told parents that Greely High School would have additional police and security in place Monday as a precaution after concerns were raised about student safety.

Porter cited “national media press and attention” about a track athlete who won a girls state competition earlier this week. The student’s photo was posted on social media by a Republican lawmaker who called for a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports, which ultimately led to President Donald Trump threatening to cut off all federal funding to Maine and ordering an investigation of the state and the school district.

“Along with this attention has been a flurry of online postings and communications, including some that have been of concern to members of the school community,” Porter wrote. “First, and foremost, I want to express the district’s unwavering support for all of our students.​ This support is not based upon any viewpoint, opinion, or identity. This support is unconditional for all students as valued members of our school community.”

Porter said he has been in contact with the Cumberland Police Department to have “additional police presence and security” at the high school on Monday when students return from February break.

“Please know this is not in response to any specific threat or information; rather, it is a proactive security measure only,” he said.

Captain Mindy Coe of the Cumberland Police Department reiterated Friday that there is “no known threat to the public or any student or staff members.”

The flood of attention started after state Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, posted about the athlete’s win on Facebook. Libby posted a photo of the athlete winning an event side by side with another photo of the athlete last year when they competed as a boy.

The widely shared post generated tens of thousands of comments and led to high-profile appearances for Libby on national talk shows, including with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. The issue has attracted the attention of conservatives everywhere, even Trump.

Some, though, have criticized Libby for targeting a minor in a divisive political debate.

Libby has defended her posts and insists she’s only trying to protect “female athletes who work hard every day to compete in their respective sports and who have to compete against male athletes.”

Asked if she worried about targeting a specific athlete, who is a minor, and putting them in harm’s way, Libby deflected by saying female athletes are the ones at risk for having to compete against biologically male athletes.

The Press Herald is not identifying the student-athlete.

Other Maine Republicans have supported Libby’s stance, although some have suggested that putting a teenager in the middle of such a heated conversation is unfortunate.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, called on Libby to take down the post, although she refused.

Fecteau said Libby’s actions crossed a long-established line of “not using kids to score political points.”

“All kids, including transgender students, deserve better than to be used as political fodder for internet bullies,” he said. “Kids should be able to focus on being kids.”

This isn’t the first time a transgender athlete has drawn ire from conservatives in Maine and beyond. In 2023, a Freeport cross country runner also was targeted on social media and in conservative news outlets after she won a competition.

In his letter to community members, Superintendent Porter said School Administrative District 51 will continue to follow state law, specifically the Maine Human Rights Act. The law bars discrimination on the basis of gender identity and is the basis for policies set by the Maine Principals’ Association, which allows transgender athletes to compete.

Although Libby’s posts and interviews took the debate to the national stage, the issue has captivated and divided the local community as well.

In a Facebook group for Cumberland and North Yarmouth residents that has more than 8,500 members, a moderator shared a post from the conservative website about the student-athlete earlier this week. That drew condemnation from many commenters and eventually, the post was taken down.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to remove the post shared yesterday,” wrote Tyra Tarbox. “I am sorry to hear sharing this story has upset some of you. My goal has always been to keep the community informed and aware of everything relevant to our community. It was never my intent to upset anyone.”

