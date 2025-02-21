A year after watching someone else cut down the nets at the Portland Expo, the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team got the chance to do it themselves.

But before cutting the nets down, the top-seeded Eagles torched them.

Mt. Ararat made seven 3-pointers on its the way to a 57-37 win over third-seeded Gray-New Gloucester in the Class A South final Friday night.

The Eagles (19-2) never trailed and led as much as 24, earning their third and largest win over the Patriots (16-5) this season. It’s the first regional title in program history.

“We were here last year,” junior forward Julianna Allen said. “We watched (Brunswick) cut down the nets, and we did not want to watch people cut down the nets again, so we just had to come out, and we came out strong. We came out with a lot of energy, and we just pushed really hard till the end.”

Senior guard Cali Pomerleau scored 14 points and added five rebounds and two steals. Allen recorded nine points and three blocks, and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Mt. Ararat led 29-16 at halftime and used a 16-5 fourth-quarter run to ice the victory.

Abbey Steele led Gray-New Gloucester with 13 points, while Izzy Morelli added nine.

This story will be updated.

