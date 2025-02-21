BATH – Arthur David Mello, 87, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Bath.
He was born in Northport, May 15, 1937, a son of Bernice (Lewis) and Frank Mello Sr. He married Elizabeth Metcalf in Freeport in 1956. He worked at Eastland Shoe and later retired from L.L.Bean.
He was predeceased by his wife; a granddaughter; and all his siblings.
He is survived by four children, Teresa Mello of Ellsworth, Ann Marie Mello of Florida, David Mello and his wife Rosemarie of Harpswell, Norman Mello and his wife Michele of Hermon; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service.
