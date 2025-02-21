Every two years, the Legislature passes a biennial budget, a long-term spending plan for Maine. But, just like balancing a checkbook, adjustments are often needed. The supplemental budget is how we make those adjustments, allowing us to address emergency needs, funding gaps and changing economic conditions. Whether it’s rising health care costs, shifts in federal funding or critical investments left unmet in the biennium, the supplemental budget ensures Maine remains on stable and predictable financial footing.

That’s exactly where we are today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sen. Tim Nangle, D-Windham, is serving his second term in the Maine Senate representing Maine Senate District 26.

Maine faces a $118 million MaineCare shortfall, which threatens health care access for many residents. Half of Maine children and one in three adult Mainers — including seniors and working families — depend on MaineCare. Without funding, hospitals and providers may be forced to cut services and staff, leaving vulnerable people without care.

The shortfall stems from rising health care costs and increased usage of services post-pandemic. If we do not act, Maine’s families, seniors and rural communities will pay the price.

The supplemental budget also provides funding for critical spruce budworm remediation. This destructive pest threatens our forests and, in turn, the livelihoods of thousands of Maine workers. Without intervention, the economic impact could exceed $794 million, crushing Maine’s forest products industry, small businesses and rural economies.

The Legislature took an initial vote on this budget, and some representatives from our area chose not to support it. Their inaction threatens health care access, nursing homes, and hospitals and leaves our rural economy vulnerable.

This is not about politics — it’s about keeping Maine families healthy and our economy stable. This funding must be approved by a two-thirds vote to take effect immediately. Otherwise, Maine people will pay the price while we wait months for relief.

Democrats have compromised. We have negotiated in good faith. However, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle keep shifting the goalposts, making unworkable demands. Continued delays of these necessary budget adjustments will hurt the most vulnerable Mainers.

We cannot move forward alone. Please contact your legislators and tell them why passing this budget is crucial to your family and families across Maine. We cannot afford further delays.

