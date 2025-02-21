Falmouth’s Ezra Hamlin celebrates after they pull ahead at the end of the Class A South basketball final against Noble at the Portland Expo on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
The Hampden Academy bench erupts after a three-point shot is made by a teammate in the Class A state championship against Camden Hills at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
York teammates celebrate after defeating Medomak Valley on Friday. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Mt. Ararat players celebrate their win against Gray-New Gloucester in the Class A South basketball final at the Portland Expo on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
Messalonskee’s Drake Brunelle dribbles away from Hampden Academy’s Aiden Kochendoerfer before he can steal the Class A North final at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Biddeford’s coach Jeannine Paradis celebrates a 3-point basket against Oceanside. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
York teammates, including senior Lucas Ketchum, center, celebrate after defeating Medomak Valley on Friday. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Erskine Academy guard Kinsey Ulmer dribbles down the court on Friday during Class B North girls final against Caribou. Photo by Emily Bontatibus
Leah Jones of Camden Hills prepares to shoot with Hampden Academy’s Mallory Lausier closing in to attempt a block. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Noble’s Jamier Rose, 3, drives to the hoop while guarded by David Graiver,10, during the Class A South basketball final at the Portland Expo on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press He
Biddeford’s Gabriella Silva shoots between Abby Stackpole, left, and Audrianna Hoose of Oceanside. Silva scored 13 points. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Mt. Ararat’s Cali Pomerleau, 24, drives to the hoop while being guarded by Gray-New Gloucester’s Hailey Carson, 1, during the Class A South basketball final at the Portland Expo on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
The Messalonskee boys team storm the court following a 49-37 win over Hampden Academy in the Class A North final at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Madelynn Deprey of Caribou holds the net after the Vikings win the Class B North title on Friday. Photo by Emily Bontatibus
