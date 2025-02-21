President Donald Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to Maine because transgender athletes are allowed to compete in girls’ sports.

The president’s comments at a gathering for Republican governors in Washington D.C. came days after a Maine lawmaker made a widely circulated social media post that included photos of a high school athlete and criticized the state’s policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in school sports.

Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, said earlier this week that she had no intention of removing the post or photos despite a request from House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that denies federal funding for schools that allow transgender athletes assigned male at birth to compete on women’s teams.

Related Maine lawmaker takes heat for posting photos of student athlete she identifies as transgender

At the gathering in Washington, Trump said he “heard men are still playing in Maine” and asked if anyone in the crowd was from the state.

“I hate to tell you this, but we’re not going to give them any federal money. They’re still saying they want men to play in women’s sports, and I cannot believe they’re doing that,” he said. “So we’re not going to give them any money, none whatsoever, until they clean that up.”

Advertisement

Libby shared a video of Trump’s comments on the social media platform X.

“President Trump pledges to step in to protect girls’ sports in Maine and clean up the failure by both the Maine Principals’ Association and the Maine Democrat Majority!” she wrote.

? BREAKING ? President Trump pledges to step in to protect girls’ sports in Maine and clean up the failure by both the Maine Principals’ Association and the Maine Democrat Majority! ?? https://t.co/kpMyKZ3uHp pic.twitter.com/RDI0DQcsV4 — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 21, 2025

On Monday, Libby posted on her official Facebook page about a high school athlete who won a girls’ track championship last weekend and who Libby said competed as a boy last year. She included photos and referred to the student by first name but did not use a last name.

“This is an issue that is pertinent to all Mainers, but especially Maine girls, who should be able to expect a level playing field, and right now they don’t have that,” Libby said Wednesday in an interview with the Press Herald. “It’s absolutely unfair to female athletes who work hard every day to compete in their respective sports and who have to compete against male athletes.”

Laurel also criticized state officials’ decision to continue allowing transgender athletes to compete in high school sports despite Trump’s executive order. She said the policies of the Maine Principals’ Association, which oversees high school sports, are putting female athletes at risk of harm.

Maine expanded athletic opportunities for transgender students last spring when the Maine Principals’ Association updated its policies to align with the Maine Human Rights Act. The new policy allows transgender student athletes to compete either on the team that aligns with their sex assigned at birth or the one aligned with their gender identity, but not both. How to handle those requests is left up to schools.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link