Jake Fowler scored a power-play goal with 40 seconds left in overtime Friday night, lifting Connecticut to a 3-2 win over Maine in a Hockey East game in Storrs, Connecticut.

Maine (19-6-5, 11-4-5 Hockey East) got power-play goals from Nolan Renwick in the first period and Owen Fowler in the second, both erasing one-goal deficits. But the Black Bears wasted a 42-save performance by Albin Boija and fell two points behind Boston College for first place in Hockey East.

