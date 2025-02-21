York High’s boys basketball team made enough plays down the stretch to beat Medomak Valley in a battle of unbeaten teams and win the Class B South championship with a 50-40 victory Friday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

With York up 44-37 with 1:19 to play, York’s leading scorer, Lukas Bouchard, fouled out and then was called for a technical foul. That gave Medomak four free throws plus possession of the ball, but the Panthers (20-1) missed 3 of 4 free throws and then had a shot rim out.

York (21-0) returns to the state championship game for the first time since 2020, when it lost the Class A final to Hampden Academy. York’s last state title came in Class B in 1991.

At halftime, the two 20-0 teams were tied 20-20. Each big man — Rocco DePatsy of Medomak Valley and Bouchard — had six points. York had won the first quarter by five points, 14-9. Medomak won the second quarter by five points, 11-6. Most striking the sticky man-to-man defense for both teams that forced the offenses to demonstrate good shot-making and extra-effort moves to get baskets.

Gabe Lash showed that skill with a spin move along the baseline and tough leaner after York had gained a 16-9 edge early in the second quarter.

Later in the quarter, it was York guard Reece MacDonald showing his old-school, patient pivot moves in the paint to find shooting space for an 8-footer that tied the game at 20-20.

York opened a seven-point edge in the third quarter, as both Bouchard and MacDonald scored six points and the Wildcats’ defense forced five turnovers.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link