Three people were transported to the hospital on Saturday morning after a two-car crash in Raymond.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies, along with multiple area fire and emergency crews, responded to the wreck on Roosevelt Trail (U.S. Route 302) between Raymond Beach and Deep Cove Road at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the two vehicles collided when one of the drivers involved made a U-turn into the path of the other, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brian Farm, 61, of South Portland, pulled his Subaru into the westbound breakdown lane on Roosevelt Trail after missing a turn, according to the news release. Farm then “abruptly” made an improper U-turn onto the road — and into the path of the Chevrolet that 19-year-old Jordan Blanton, of Bridgton, was driving.

Blanton and the two adult passengers in the Chevrolet sustained injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. All three were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said, but neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.

