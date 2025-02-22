Tymu Chenery hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to give Binghamton a 71-69 win over Maine in an America East men’s basketball game on Saturday in Vestal, New York.

AJ Lopez made a pair of foul shots and Quion Burns scored on a layup to give the Black Bears a 69-66 lead with 1:48 left. Wes Peterson hit two free throws with 57 seconds left to pull the Bearcats within one before Chenery’s 3 put Binghamton ahead. Kellen Tynes missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left and Maine lost its third straight game.

Burns finished with 18 points and six rebounds for Maine. Christopher Mantis added 17 points, while Tynes finished with 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Chris Walker scored 19 points, and Chenery finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Binghamton.

