It may be the state’s top girls basketball rivalry. Another stirring chapter was added Saturday.
Addie Jordan hit a go-ahead 3-pointer before knocking down a pair of clinching free throws, Abby Kelly made a key steal, and No. 2 Cheverus returned to the Class AA final by beating No. 1 Oxford Hills, 41-37, in the fourth straight regional final between the teams.
Jordan scored 10 points, three coming on a shot from the top of the key that put Cheverus ahead 35-34 with 4:52 left. The Stags extended the margin to 39-34, but after the Vikings’ Gabbie Tibbetts hit a 3-pointer to make it 39-37 with 34 seconds left and Ella Pelletier rebounded a missed layup attempt, Kelly followed the play and stole the ball from the star forward.
Jordan hit a pair of free throws with 19 seconds remaining to put the victory in Cheverus’ grasp.
Kylie Lamson led Cheverus with 16 points. Pelletier had 17 for the Vikings.
– This story will be updated.
