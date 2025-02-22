Kylie Lamson, right, Lia Umland, left, and Eliana White celebrate with one of the nets after Cheverus beat Oxford on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena to win its second straight Class AA North title. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

It may be the state’s top girls basketball rivalry. Another stirring chapter was added Saturday.

Addie Jordan hit a go-ahead 3-pointer before knocking down a pair of clinching free throws, Abby Kelly made a key steal, and No. 2 Cheverus returned to the Class AA final by beating No. 1 Oxford Hills, 41-37, in the fourth straight regional final between the teams.

Jordan scored 10 points, three coming on a shot from the top of the key that put Cheverus ahead 35-34 with 4:52 left. The Stags extended the margin to 39-34, but after the Vikings’ Gabbie Tibbetts hit a 3-pointer to make it 39-37 with 34 seconds left and Ella Pelletier rebounded a missed layup attempt, Kelly followed the play and stole the ball from the star forward.

Jordan hit a pair of free throws with 19 seconds remaining to put the victory in Cheverus’ grasp.

Kylie Lamson led Cheverus with 16 points. Pelletier had 17 for the Vikings.

