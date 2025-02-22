Akol Maiwen sets up his brother, Diing Maiwen, for an alley-oop slam during the third quarter of the Class AA North boys basketball final against Windham on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The Red Eddies fell to Windham 55-49. Diing Maiwen scored a game-high 17 points and was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.

Video by Cooper Sullivan of the Times Record.

