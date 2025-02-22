PORTLAND—There were no losers Friday evening at the Portland Exposition Building.

Only heroes.

Expected and unexpected.

Heroes who came up huge time and again in the game of the tournament so far.

Since the onset of the 2024-25 season, the Falmouth and Noble boys basketball teams have been on a collision course.

After splitting two down-to-the-wire regular season meetings, the Knights and Navigators, as expected, did battle in the Class A South Final.

Advertisement

And the game lived up to billing.

And then some.

Second-seeded Falmouth started strong and never trailed in the first quarter and thanks to seven points from senior sharpshooter Billy Birks, held a 14-8 advantage after eight minutes.

The Navigators held the lead in the second period, but couldn’t take advantage when Knights senior star Jamier Rose picked up his second foul midway through the frame and had to sit until the half.

Instead, behind nine points from senior Bryce Guitard, top-ranked Noble was only down two, 22-20, at the break.

The Knights then took the lead for the first time in the third quarter and when Rose drove for a layup with 2:39 on the clock, Noble had a 36-29 advantage, but out of a timeout, Falmouth senior star Davis Mann converted a three-point play and the next time down the floor, Mann did it again.

Advertisement

With the Knights up five as time wound down in the third, Navigators senior Tyler Simmons, who had to miss his team’s first two postseason games, tipped home a missed shot to make it 42-39 Noble heading to the final stanza.

A stanza that would be filled with dramatic twists and turns.

One that will be talked about for a long, long time.

Falmouth twice tied the game, then went on top on a Mann layup with 3:25 to play.

Rose answered with a 3 to make it 48-47 Knights with 2:30 remaining, but with 1:06 to go, Navigators senior Ezra Hamlin made the biggest shot of his life, a 3, to give Falmouth the lead for good.

Noble fought to the final horn and a 3 from Guitard made it 54-53 Navigators with 10 seconds left.

Advertisement

After senior Jaxon Cameron made two free throws for Falmouth, the Knights had one last chance and the ball came to Rose, who had a clean look as time wound down, but Rose’s bid to send the contest to overtime was just off the mark and Falmouth held on for a thrilling 56-53 victory.

Birks and Mann both scored 17 points, the Navigators got contributions from all seven players who saw the floor and Falmouth won its ninth game in succession, improved to 18-3, ended Noble’s fine season at 18-3 and in the process, advanced to the Class A state final next Friday at 7:45 p.m, to take on Messalonskee (19-2) at the Augusta Civic Center.

“What makes this game so special is (Noble’s) such a good team,” said longtime Navigators coach Dave Halligan after his 614th career victory. “When you blow someone out, it’s OK, but it doesn’t mean as much. This is more a sense of accomplishment. (Noble’s) one of the best teams in the state, so it’s extra gratifying.”

A night to remember

Falmouth and Noble each excelled from the get-go this winter.

Falmouth began its season with a 54-52 loss at Noble, then held off host Gray-New Gloucester (66-62), beat visiting Westbrook (70-65), eked out a 44-43 win at Marshwood, then gave Halligan his 600th career victory with a 68-42 win at Deering. After beating host Kennebunk (58-42) to close the old year, Falmouth began 2025 with wins over visiting Marshwood (54-21) and Brunswick (64-39). After Falmouth’s seven-game win streak was snapped at Scarborough (64-59), it beat host Westbrook (60-49), then scored the final six points to hand visiting Noble its first setback, 54-51. After letting a 15-point fourth quarter lead slip away in a 75-72 home loss to Windham, the reigning Class AA champion, the Navigators got back on track and started a win streak with a 69-48 home triumph over Gorham. Victories followed at Greely (59-45), at home over Kennebunk (56-51), at Freeport (68-43) and at home over Biddeford (67-43) and Scarborough (79-44).

Advertisement

Falmouth’s road to the regional final started with a 62-45 quarterfinal round win over reigning state champion Gray-New Gloucester and continued Wednesday with a 63-36 semifinal round victory over No. 6 Fryeburg Academy, as Mann went off for 39 points.

The Knights, meanwhile, roared out of the gate with wins at Class AA South powerhouse South Portland (67-59) and at home over Falmouth (54-52). Noble then defeated visiting Kennebunk (67-52) and host Deering (59-47), as Rose reached the 1,000-point mark for his career. After closing the 2024 portion of the schedule with victories at Fryeburg Academy (71-60), at home over reigning Class AA South champion Gorham (69-50) and at Brunswick (63-37), the Knights opened the new year by beating visiting Thornton Academy (73-53), host Gray-New Gloucester, in a regional final rematch (57-54), and visiting Scarborough (63-46). After falling at Falmouth (54-51), Noble downed Massabesic (74-30), Biddeford (70-52), Westbrook (63-54), Sanford (76-66), Mt. Ararat (64-48) and Marashwood (48-37). In the regular season finale at Bonny Eagle, the Knights were short-handed and fell, 57-24.

The Knights overcame a slow start to eliminate No. 8 Marshwood (50-39) in the quarterfinals Monday, then fought off No. 4 Kennebunk’s upset bid in the Wednesday’s semifinals, 66-57, to reach the regional final for the second year in a row.

The teams played two thrillers in the regular season.

On Dec. 10 in North Berwick, Noble eked out a 54-52 win, as Rose’s late layup gave him a game-high 24 points and was the difference. In the rematch, a month later in Falmouth, the Navigators rallied to prevail, 54-51. Mann led the way with 23 points.

Entering play, the teams had no playoff history.

Advertisement

Friday, in front of a tremendous environment at a packed Expo, they made some as Falmouth did just enough to keep its title hopes alive.

After Mann and Rose each picked up their first foul in the first minute, Birks opened the scoring with two foul shots.

After Rose set up junior Evan Ballard for a layup and the Knights’ first points, Birks drained a 3-pointer and after Guitard drove for a layup for Noble, Cameron sank another 3 to make it 8-4 Falmouth.

Noble drew even on an elbow jumper from Guitard and a Guitard driving bank shot, but the final six points of the frame went to the Navigators.

With 3:02 on the clock, Falmouth went in front, as Mann drove through the defense and made a layup.

Fourteen seconds later, after Hamlin was whistled for his second foul, Simmons entered the game and made an immediate impact, stealing the ball, which led to Birks dishing to Cameron for a layup.

Advertisement

Simmons, who suffered an eye injury prior to the start of the postseason, was thrilled to be back in action.

“It meant everything to play tonight,” Simmons said. “Last week, I was told I wasn’t going to come back, but I got the good news yesterday and I was excited. It felt awesome to contribute.”

“(Tyler) was jumping those passing lanes well,” said Birks. “Tyler’s a big player for us. Having him back is huge.”

“When Tyler was in there, he did his job and did it really well,” said Hamlin. “He saved us a lot of possessions.”

Inside the final minute, another Navigators’ hustle play paid dividends, as senior Declan O’Brien saved the ball from going out of bounds right to Birks, who laid it in for a 14-8 lead after eight minutes.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the environment,’ Birks said. “The buzz was there, but it wasn’t really a factor for me. When the first (shot) drops, it gives the whole team a good tempo and we went from there.”

Advertisement

Birks led the way in the first period with seven points.

Falmouth had an opportunity to really open it up in the second quarter, but couldn’t do so.

The period started with Rose hitting a short jumper after a steal for his first points.

Birks and Rose then traded 3s before Rose inbounded the ball to Ballard, who made a bank shot to cut the lead to two.

After Cameron set up Hamlin for a layup, Rose was called for his second foul with 4:18 left and he would sit the remainder of the half.

But instead of extending the lead, the Navigators saw two points shaved from it.

Advertisement

With 2:04 to go in the half, senior Chase Dodier got an offensive rebound and fed Guitard for another 3.

After Mann countered with an old-fashioned three-point play (contested leaner, foul, free throws), Ballard set up senior Andrew Marzoli for a layup with 40 seconds to go and at the break, Falmouth clung to a 22-20 advantage.

Birks led all first half scorers with 10 points, while Guitard’s nine points kept the Knights close.

The third period featured both teams turning it up a notch and going back-and-forth.

Twenty-five seconds in, Rose set up Guitard for a 3 and for the first time, Noble had the lead.

Falmouth answered on a jumper from Mann, but Rose got a jumper to go around-and-in for a 25-24 advantage.

Advertisement

Birks countered with an NBA-range 3, but Marzoli put home a missed shot, then Rose stole the ball under his basket and raced all the way up the court and made a layup to put the Knights back in front, 29-27.

Rose then put back his own miss and after Navigators senior David Gravier stole the ball and made a layup, Guitard sank another long 3 before Rose drove for a layup with 2:39 on the clock, making it 36-29 and forcing Halligan to call timeout.

It worked like a charm, as out of the break, Birks fed Mann for a layup, Mann was fouled on the play and he added the and-one free throw.

Mann then hit a jumper while being fouled and added the free throw and just like that, a seven-point deficit had been trimmed to one.

“I think that turned the tide, but there were plenty of moments that turned the tide,” Mann said. “I love playing with a big crowd. When you make a shot, you can hear the crowd go crazy. I liked that a lot.”

“That’s what an MVP does,” Halligan said. “At one point he drove and was open and passed the ball and we told him he had to be greedy.”

Advertisement

Back came Noble, as Rose scored on a leaner and Guitard stole the ball and made a layup.

After Mann scored on a runner, Rose drove for a layup, but as time expired, Simmons put home a missed shot and Falmouth was only down three, 42-39, heading to the fateful fourth quarter.

“I was just reacting,” said Simmons. “Trying to do what I could do to help the team. ”

After Birks and Cameron missed potential game-tying 3s to start the final stanza, Birks drove and finished off the glass while being fouled, but he missed the possible game-tying free throw.

Marzoli then hit one of two foul shots, but Mann fed Gravier for a layup to tie it.

Rose put the Knights back in front after eluding a defender with a behind-the-back dribble and hitting a jumper with 4:36 remaining.

Advertisement

Back came Falmouth, as Hamlin got a jumper in the lane to hit the rim and drop to tie it and after Rose and Marzoli missed layups, Mann drove for a layup with 3:25 remaining and for the first time since the score was 27-25, the Navigators were in front, 47-45.

But Noble wasn’t done.

With 2:30 on the clock, sophomore Mark Lapointe found Rose well behind the 3-point arc and Rose drained the bomb for a 48-47 lead.

But the Knights couldn’t finish it off.

After a Rose steal, Rose was called for his third foul on an illegal screen and Noble gave the ball away.

And the Navigators capitalized.

Advertisement

Thanks to an unlikely hero.

With 1:06 to go, Cameron drew the defense, then fed Hamlin up top and Hamlin didn’t hesitate, rising up for a 3, shooting it with purpose and watching it find the net for a 50-48 lead.

“It’s the biggest shot of my life,” said Hamlin. “I saw (my defender) wasn’t up on me and I had to let it go. The second I let it go, I knew it was in. It was pure euphoria. It feels amazing. Seeing all my teammates jump up, the student section, it’s just the best feeling anyone could ask for.”

“I took the ball up the court and saw Ezra wide open,” Cameron said. “I knew he could shoot. He hasn’t had a lot of looks this year, but I knew it was going in.”

“I had faith in (Ezra),” said Mann. “I saw the (defender) leave him open and I knew he was going to make it. It looked good.”

“That shot was awesome,” said Simmons. “(Ezra’s) come a long way this season and helped us out.”

Advertisement

“Ezra has been our hardest worker all year,” Birks said. “I saw the guy stepped off and Ezra has the most confidence out of any of us and he popped it.”

“(Ezra) takes them in practice and makes a good percentage and he was wide open,” Halligan added. “(The Knights) took someone away and had to give something up and he was ready to take advantage.”

Noble was certainly caught off-guard.

“We knew their big guys don’t shoot a lot of 3s, but their guy stepped up,” Knights coach John Morgan lamented. “It was a tough five-point swing. We got the illegal screen call, then they come down and banged that 3.”

Rose tried to answer with a 3, but just missed and Cameron got the rebound.

Out of a timeout, Falmouth executed perfectly again, as it broke the press and Hamlin set up Gravier for a layup to make it a two-possession contest with 27 seconds on the clock.

Advertisement

Rose was fouled eight seconds later and calmly drained both attempts to cut the deficit to 52-50.

Noble then had to foul and Birks went to the line with 18.4 seconds showing and both of his shots found nothing but net to make it a two-possession contest once more.

“Coach always tells us, ‘Deep breath, follow through,’ and I took my deep breath, looked at the rim and held my follow through,” Birks said.

Guitard refused to go quietly, taking a pass from Rose and draining a long 3 with 10 seconds left and the Knights were back within a point.

The Navigators were then able to inbound the ball to Cameron, who was fouled with 8.3 seconds showing.

Cameron got his first attempt to bounce off the rim and in, then he sank the second.

Advertisement

The Knights had just one final chance to hit a 3 to force overtime.

Out of a timeout with 5 seconds left, Dodier got the ball, passed it to Guitard and with the defense swarming to him, Guitard dished to Rose on the right baseline and as time wound down, Rose had a good look.

The standout and prohibitive Mister Maine Basketball finalist rose and launched a shot that appeared on target, but it just missed, clanking off the back of the rim.

“Chase caught it and could have shot it, then he pitched it back to Bryce and Bryce made a good decision and Jamier had a good look,” Morgan said. “It did look good. My heart sank when it the back of the rim.”

The horn sounded at 9:19 p.m. and Falmouth was able to celebrate its 56-53 victory.

“We weren’t there defensively as much as we should have been, but it was exhilaration when it didn’t go in,” Birks said.

Advertisement

“I was scared for a second, then it rattled out,’ said Hamlin. “It’s a great feeling. We were a little down, but we came back.”

“I was right under the hoop and I kind of saw it tracking, then halfway there, I realized it was going to back rim and celebration time started there,” said Simmons. “This means everything for the seniors.”

“I was hoping it wouldn’t go in and when it didn’t, we celebrated and it was amazing,” said Cameron. “I can’t explain how fun it was. Games are best when they’re close. I’ve loved playing Noble.”

“Until that buzzer goes off, you never know,” Halligan added. “When it did, it was exhilaration. This never gets old. When we went down we were concerned. We called timeout and we looked them in the eye and asked them, ‘What are you going to do?’ They came out and supported each other and the game was won on the defensive end. We made stops and we were able to score.”

Birks (five rebounds and two steals) and Mann (two assists, two rebounds, two steals) each had 17 points to lead the way to triumph.

Cameron added seven points, five rebounds and three assists, while Hamlin, the hero, tallied seven points and four rebounds. Gravier had six huge points off the bench (as well as three rebounds) and Simmons, in his limited action had two points and two steals.

Advertisement

“Tyler gave us more depth,” Halligan said. “He’s a senior and he gave us a boost.”

The Navigators made 9-of-10 free throws and overcame 13 turnovers.

So close

Noble got 24 points from Rose in his swan song. Rose also had four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Guitard was superb with 20 points, Marzoli added five points (to go with eight rebounds and three blocked shots) and Ballard had four.

The Knights had a slim 29-27 rebound advantage and only turned the ball over 11 times, but made just 3-of-8 free throws on a night where the margin of victory was three points.

“We knew it would be a battle the entire time, but our guys dug in,” Morgan said. “We had foul trouble early and fought through the first half. We came out in the second half and did what we had to do. We just couldn’t get that closing run. Even when we went up by seven, we knew they’d fight back. They’re too good of a team not to. I feel like when two teams know each other so well, you have to make good plays. Both teams did that with their top guys and their role players stepped up too.

Advertisement

“We’re not going to feel this right now or tomorrow, but in a month, or when these guys graduate, they’re going to look back on what they did here and how they took a bottom-feeder program and made it relevant. Playing in a regional final, you’re one of the top four teams in the whole state in your division. We did that twice. These guys have been spectacular. Our program is now in a really, really respected spot.”

Coronation?

Falmouth and Messalonskee did not meet this season and have no playoff history.

Falmouth is 8-4 all-time in state finals, including an agonizing 42-41 loss to Brewer two years ago.

The Navigators’ most recent crown came in 2016 and they’re ready to end that drought.

“The preparation starts now and we all know that,” Hamlin said. “Coach will get us ready.”

Advertisement

“To get back to states is amazing,” said Simmons. “We have to work as a team and make sure everyone does their part to keep our energy up.”

“We’ll prepare just like we have all year long,” said Cameron. “We’ll practice hard and I think we’ll be fine.”

“Winning this one’s a big step, but it’s not the final one,” Birks said. “We get to play one more game, practice one more week as a team. I love this team. We have to make every free throw and every layup and we’ll win every game.”

“We’ll watch film and prepare how we should,’ Mann said. “We’ll figure out how they play defense and how they play offense. We want to win the Gold Ball very badly.”

“The guys support each other,” added Halligan. “I think they enjoy going to practice every day as much as they do going to games. We’ll work hard all week. We won’t take anything for granted. We know it might be another nine years until we get there again, so we’ll try to make the most of this opportunity. We know we’ll play a great team and we have to be prepared. I’m more concerned with what we do. We can control what we do. We can’t control what they do.”

BOX SCORE

Advertisement

Falmouth 56 Noble 53

F- 14 8 17 17- 56

N- 8 12 22 11- 53

F- Birks 5-4-17, Mann 7-3-17, Cameron 2-2-7, Hamlin 3-0-7, Gravier 3-0-6, Simmons 1-0-2

N- Rose 10-2-24, Guitard 8-0-20, Marzoli 2-1-5, Ballard 2-0-4

3-pointers:

F (5) Birks 3, Cameron, Hamlin

N (6) Guitard 4, Rose 2

Turnovers:

F- 13

N- 11

Free throws

F: 9-10

N: 3-8

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link