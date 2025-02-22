Biddeford’s Brady Fleurent scored his 22nd goal of the season and also set up a goal as the Norfolk Admirals skated to a 4-0 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday night at Norfolk, Virginia.
Brandon Osmundson, Jaden Shields and Filip Fornåå Svensson were the other goal scorers, and Kristian Stead made 24 saves for the shutout. Mariners goalie Ryan Bischel stopped 31 shots, one night after recording a shutout of his own.
Fleurent, the ECHL’s second-leading scorer with 59 points in 49 games, gave the Admirals a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal early in the second period.
